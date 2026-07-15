Alpine unveils all-electric A110, set to launch in 2027
Alpine just announced that its iconic A110 sports car will be all-electric for its next generation, set to launch in 2027.
Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new A110 promises dual rear electric motors, a lightweight build, and a battery designed for 20 minutes of full-on track driving.
Even with the EV market's ups and downs, Alpine isn't backing down from electrifying its future.
CEO Phillippe Krief defends electrification
CEO Phillippe Krief says the goal is to keep the A110 "performant and fun to drive," making sure it still feels like a true sports car.
The platform could technically support a gas engine if needed, but Krief sees this EV move as an exciting opportunity, not a backup plan.
Beyond the A110, Alpine plans to roll out more electric models (including one aimed at Porsche 911 fans) and will check in with global feedback by late 2026 to fine-tune their strategy.