Amazon India 2-wheeler sales double as EVs reach 60% share
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Amazon India just saw its two-wheeler sales jump by 100% in the past year, and electric vehicles (EVs) are leading the charge, now making up 60% of all bikes sold on the platform.
This rapid growth comes just two years after Amazon entered the bike market with over 20 brands.
Amazon EV sales concentrated in non-metros
Most of this EV buzz is coming from tier two and three cities, where seven out of every 10 electric bikes sold are from those cities.
Aman Deep Lohan from Amazon India said the company is seeing "we are also seeing a very good adoption" in non-metros.
Helping things along, Amazon has improved its logistics (same-day delivery is up 40% year over year), making it easier for folks in smaller towns to get their hands on new rides.