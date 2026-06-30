Amazon India 2-wheeler sales double as EVs reach 60% share

Amazon EV sales concentrated in non-metros

Most of this EV buzz is coming from tier two and three cities, where seven out of every 10 electric bikes sold are from those cities.

Aman Deep Lohan from Amazon India said the company is seeing "we are also seeing a very good adoption" in non-metros.

Helping things along, Amazon has improved its logistics (same-day delivery is up 40% year over year), making it easier for folks in smaller towns to get their hands on new rides.