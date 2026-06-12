Amazon to add over 1,000 electric trucks across India
Amazon is stepping up its eco game in India, planning to roll out 1,000-plus new electric trucks over the next five years.
These will join the company's current fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles, and help make deliveries greener.
Since public charging spots are still pretty limited in India, Amazon's focusing on charging these trucks right at its own delivery stations.
Amazon partners with Eicher, Indian Railways
To make this happen, Amazon is partnering with Eicher for the new trucks and working with Indian Railways on cleaner freight options.
There are still hurdles, like not enough grid capacity in crowded cities, but Amazon says it's teaming up with others to boost charging infrastructure and keep things running smoothly.
As its vice president, Andreas Marschner, put it, "We need to work with other partners to see what is the path going forward. We are willing and always interested to scale when it is possible, both from an infrastructure setup and from an overall cost perspective," he added.