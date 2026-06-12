Amazon to add over 1,000 electric trucks across India

Amazon partners with Eicher, Indian Railways

To make this happen, Amazon is partnering with Eicher for the new trucks and working with Indian Railways on cleaner freight options.

There are still hurdles, like not enough grid capacity in crowded cities, but Amazon says it's teaming up with others to boost charging infrastructure and keep things running smoothly.

As its vice president, Andreas Marschner, put it, "We need to work with other partners to see what is the path going forward. We are willing and always interested to scale when it is possible, both from an infrastructure setup and from an overall cost perspective," he added.