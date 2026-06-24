Amazon's Zoox unveils upgraded cube shape robotaxi without steering wheel
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Zoox, Amazon's self-driving ride service, just showed off its upgraded robotaxi, still rocking the cube shape and no steering wheel, but now with comfier seats, fresh aloe green upholstery, bigger cup holders, and charging pads that keep your devices secure.
There's also a clearer touchscreen for easier controls and improved reflectors outside so everyone can spot the car better.
Zoox test rides, federal approval needed
Zoox is offering free test rides in cities like Austin, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Miami to get ready for its big debut.
But here's the catch: it needs federal approval to operate without traditional controls like pedals or steering wheels.
Zoox got the green light for public road testing in 2025, so fingers crossed for a full rollout soon!