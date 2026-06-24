Amazon's Zoox unveils upgraded cube shape robotaxi without steering wheel Auto Jun 24, 2026

Zoox, Amazon's self-driving ride service, just showed off its upgraded robotaxi, still rocking the cube shape and no steering wheel, but now with comfier seats, fresh aloe green upholstery, bigger cup holders, and charging pads that keep your devices secure.

There's also a clearer touchscreen for easier controls and improved reflectors outside so everyone can spot the car better.