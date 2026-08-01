Amazon's Zoox wins NHTSA approval for paid US ride-hailing robotaxis
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Amazon's Zoox just got the official go-ahead to run its fully autonomous robotaxis as paid ride-hailing services in the US (no steering wheels, pedals, or mirrors needed).
The approval comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and marks a big moment for driverless technology.
Zoox logged over 500,000 trial riders
Zoox's robotaxis aren't just regular vehicles with some extra sensors. They're built from scratch for self-driving, with cozy face-to-face bench seats and no need for a driver.
After giving over half a million riders during trials in Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox is gearing up to launch its paid service soon through its app.
This move sets it apart from rivals like Waymo, and could spark a new wave of custom-built robotaxis on US roads.