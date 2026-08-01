Amazon's Zoox wins NHTSA approval for paid US ride-hailing robotaxis

Zoox's robotaxis aren't just regular vehicles with some extra sensors. They're built from scratch for self-driving, with cozy face-to-face bench seats and no need for a driver.

After giving over half a million riders during trials in Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox is gearing up to launch its paid service soon through its app.

This move sets it apart from rivals like Waymo, and could spark a new wave of custom-built robotaxis on US roads.