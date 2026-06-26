Amble One is a compact electric buggy for urban commutes
Say hello to the Amble One, a compact, street-legal electric buggy designed for quick urban commutes.
With foldable seats and marine canvas sides, it's made to carry both friends and gear.
Powered by a 12-kWh battery and 15-kW motor, it hits up to 64km/h with a range of 100km; pretty solid for city runs.
Amble One priced at $25,000
Weighing just 449kg, the Amble One fits EU quadricycle rules and comes with handy features like high-low beam headlights and a dashboard bar for bike accessories.
Charging takes about 5.5 hours on a 220/230-V AC socket, and it's priced at $25,000.
First deliveries are expected at resorts in 2027 with consumer deliveries expected in 2028.
Bigger versions are already in the works, thanks to founders from Apple, Audi, Cowboy, and forpeople.