Amble One is a compact electric buggy for urban commutes

Amble One priced at $25,000

Weighing just 449kg, the Amble One fits EU quadricycle rules and comes with handy features like high-low beam headlights and a dashboard bar for bike accessories.

Charging takes about 5.5 hours on a 220/230-V AC socket, and it's priced at $25,000.

First deliveries are expected at resorts in 2027 with consumer deliveries expected in 2028.

Bigger versions are already in the works, thanks to founders from Apple, Audi, Cowboy, and forpeople.