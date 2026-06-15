This EV from an Audi designer elevates your hotel stays

Design philosophy

A look at the design

The Amble One is a stark contrast to the Cybertruck's design philosophy. Instead of steel doors and bullet-resistant glass, it comes with no doors and only a windshield at the front. This quirky little buggy is basically an electric reincarnation of the Mini Moke, complete with chunky tires and a friendly face. The top speed? Well, that's not really what this vehicle is about.