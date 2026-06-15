This EV from an Audi designer elevates your hotel stays
What's the story
Amble, a Portugal-based start-up, has introduced the Amble One. This electric vehicle (EV) is not designed for everyday road use but rather for providing a unique travel experience in luxury resorts and hotels. The Amble One is reminiscent of the Mini Moke with its friendly design and quiet electric drive. However, specific details about its range and speed are yet to be revealed.
Design philosophy
A look at the design
The Amble One is a stark contrast to the Cybertruck's design philosophy. Instead of steel doors and bullet-resistant glass, it comes with no doors and only a windshield at the front. This quirky little buggy is basically an electric reincarnation of the Mini Moke, complete with chunky tires and a friendly face. The top speed? Well, that's not really what this vehicle is about.
Team composition
Who are the people behind it?
The Amble project is a collaborative effort involving the designer of Audi's RSQ from I, Robot, the design team behind Nio Firefly EV, and an electric bicycle company's co-founder. One of its co-founders is Jose Antonio Uva, who transformed a 19th-century farming property into a sprawling 780-hectare estate in southern Portugal. The Amble One was conceived as an ideal vehicle for navigating such vast properties.
Market potential
Who is the Amble One designed for?
The Amble One is not meant for regular roads or mixing with traffic. It is more like the golf cart shuttles used by big hotel chains to transport guests from reception to their waterfront luxury suite. The vehicle's design and purpose raise an interesting question: "What if the most fun part of your luxury vacation was bopping around on a fun little EV?"
Availability
Range and price
The Amble One is designed to take you anywhere cars are not supposed to go. Be it sandy beaches, medieval European towns, or coastal pathways, this little EV buggy will get you there. Although there's no word on its estimated range or top speed yet, a modest range with a modest price would suit its target market of luxury-oriented hospitality destinations.