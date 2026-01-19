Ampere Magnus Grand Max hits the road at ₹94,999

Ampere's new Magnus Grand Max electric scooter has just launched in India for ₹94,999 (introductory price with subsidy). It's a beefed-up version of the previous Magnus Grand, now packing a bigger 3kWh battery that promises up to 142km range (IDC), or over 100km in real-world rides.

What's cool about it? The Magnus Grand Max runs on a hub motor with 2.4kW peak power and can hit speeds up to 65km/h.

You get Eco and City riding modes, a handy reverse function, and loads of under-seat storage—33-liter to be exact.

Charging from 20% to 80% takes about four and a half hours.

Looks, colors & safety You'll spot a crisp 3.5-inch LCD display up front, plus telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers for smoother rides.

Drum brakes handle stopping duties. Pick from Monsoon Blue, Matcha Green, or Cinnamon Copper.

The battery is covered by a three-year or 75,000km warranty for extra peace of mind.