Anand Mahindra unveils Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition ₹2.09L
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Jawa just rolled out the 42 Bobber All Stars Edition, starting at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Unveiled by Anand Mahindra at the Global Chess League 2026, this special edition celebrates the league's All Stars theme and comes in five color options, with prices topping out at ₹2.20 lakh depending on your pick.
Same 334cc engine, 2nd all stars
This All Stars Edition is all about fresh looks: think new colors and styling tweaks, but under the hood, it's still powered by the same 334 cc liquid-cooled engine making 29.9hp and 30 Nm of torque.
If you're keeping track, this is only the second Jawa to get an All Stars trim after last month's Jawa 42 FJ launch.