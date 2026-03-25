AOTOS' Flux X26 e-moto hits 32km/h in under 5 seconds
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AOTOS has announced the Flux X26, a hybrid e-moto/e-bike that blends speed and style.
Being launched via Kickstarter, it comes in standard and Pro versions: think 750-watt or 1,500-watt motors, with the Pro peaking at a wild 2,000W.
You'll hit 32km/h in under five seconds, making city rides or weekend adventures way more fun.
Pricing starts at US$1,199
The Flux X26 stands out with its bold angular frame, fat tires, and comfy dual suspension for smooth rides anywhere.
Features like "one-key boost" for instant power, GPS tracking, app control on a crisp 5.5-inch display, and regular software updates keep things fresh.
Pricing (Kickstarter super-early) starts at US$1,199 for the Flux X26 (MSRP US$1,699) and US$1,599 for the Flux X26 Pro (MSRP US$2,299).