AOTOS' Flux X26 e-moto hits 32km/h in under 5 seconds Auto Mar 25, 2026

AOTOS has announced the Flux X26, a hybrid e-moto/e-bike that blends speed and style.

Being launched via Kickstarter, it comes in standard and Pro versions: think 750-watt or 1,500-watt motors, with the Pro peaking at a wild 2,000W.

You'll hit 32km/h in under five seconds, making city rides or weekend adventures way more fun.