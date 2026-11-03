Apollo EVO 'Caribbean Dragon' debuts in Las Vegas, priced $3.3 million
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The Apollo EVO, the first production example, christened "Caribbean Dragon," just made its North American debut in Las Vegas.
Priced at $3.3 million and limited to only 10 units worldwide, this German-made hypercar stands out with its wild, futuristic looks and serious performance credentials.
Apollo EVO features 800-hp V-12
Under the hood, the EVO runs on an 800-horsepower V-12 engine (inspired by Ferrari tech), launching from 0 to 97km/h in just 2.7 seconds and topping out at 335km/h.
Its lightweight build, sharp lines, active rear wing, and digital cockpit make it feel more like a spaceship than a car, definitely built for speed lovers who appreciate both style and cutting-edge engineering.