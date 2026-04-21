You can soon unlock your Tata EV using an iPhone

Apple is gearing up to integrate its car key feature into Tata EV vehicles, as per a report by MacRumors. The feature would let users unlock and start their cars using an iPhone or Apple Watch. However, the specific models that will support this integration have not been disclosed yet.

Feature overview A look at Apple's car key feature Apple's car key feature, introduced in 2022, lets users lock/unlock and start their cars through the Apple Wallet app. The innovative technology uses the NFC reader of a compatible car to replace a physical key fob. Users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the door handle to unlock their vehicle.

Tech specs Requirements for ultra-wideband technology The car key feature also works with ultra-wideband technology, allowing automatic unlocking and starting of newer cars. This happens as you approach the vehicle, without even having to take your phone out of your pocket. However, it's worth noting that this support is only available for newer iPhones (iPhone 11 or later) and Apple Watches since Series 6.

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