Aprilia launches SXR GT scooters in India with 125cc, 175cc
Aprilia just dropped its new SXR GT scooter series in India, blending sharp Italian looks with upgrades for city and highway rides.
You get two options: the 125cc model and the more powerful 175cc.
Both roll on bigger 14-inch wheels for a comfier, more stable ride, perfect if you're tired of bumpy commutes.
SXR GT 175 offers Bluetooth TFT
The SXR GT 175 packs a punch with its 175cc engine, Bluetooth-ready TFT display for music and navigation on the go, and bold LED lighting inspired by Aprilia's maxi-scooters.
The 125cc version keeps things simple with a smaller engine and LCD cluster but still rocks the same sporty design.
Both models meet strict emission norms, run on E20 fuel, come in six fresh colors, and offer handy accessories like an adjustable windshield and top box, so whether you're zipping through traffic or heading out of town, you're covered.