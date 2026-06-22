Aprilia launches Tuono 457 Special Edition in India at ₹3.99L

Features 457cc engine and new colors

The bike packs a 457cc parallel-twin engine with 47.6hp and 43.5 Nm torque, same as the standard model, but now comes in two fresh colors: Mamba Black and Puma Grey, inspired by the classic Tuono 1000R.

Tech-wise, you get ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, a TFT display, preload-adjustable suspension, and a smoked flyscreen for better aerodynamics.