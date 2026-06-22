Aprilia launches Tuono 457 Special Edition in India at ₹3.99L
Aprilia just dropped the Tuono 457 Special Edition in India, priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).
Built for comfort and everyday practicality, it features a raised handlebar and a redesigned saddle for a more relaxed ride, plus softer suspension tuned for Indian roads.
You can prebook it now at select showrooms.
Features 457cc engine and new colors
The bike packs a 457cc parallel-twin engine with 47.6hp and 43.5 Nm torque, same as the standard model, but now comes in two fresh colors: Mamba Black and Puma Grey, inspired by the classic Tuono 1000R.
Tech-wise, you get ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, a TFT display, preload-adjustable suspension, and a smoked flyscreen for better aerodynamics.
Offers 4-year/48,000km warranty and add-ons
Aprilia offers a four-year or 48,000km warranty on this edition.
Optional add-ons like a quick shifter, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and anti-theft system let you personalize your ride even more.