Aprilia Tuono 457 receives price cut: Check top features

The Tuono 457 runs on a punchy 457cc parallel-twin engine with 47.6hp and 43.5Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and optional quickshifter for smoother rides. Thanks to its lightweight aluminum frame (just 159kg dry), you get solid power-to-weight performance—great for city zipping or weekend escapes.

Tech and riding modes

You get a crisp 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity (via the Aprilia MIA accessory) for calls, music, and navigation pictograms right on your dash.

There are three riding modes (ECO/SPORT/RAIN), adjustable traction control, and switchable ABS—all while still A2-license friendly.