Aprilia Tuono 457 receives price cut: Check top features
Aprilia just made its Tuono 457 more wallet-friendly, cutting the ex-showroom price to ₹4.01 lakh from ₹4.24 lakh after the GST 2.0 update.
You can pick between bold Piranha Red or classic Puma Grey, both rocking a minimalist look with full LED headlights.
Engine and performance
The Tuono 457 runs on a punchy 457cc parallel-twin engine with 47.6hp and 43.5Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and optional quickshifter for smoother rides.
Thanks to its lightweight aluminum frame (just 159kg dry), you get solid power-to-weight performance—great for city zipping or weekend escapes.
Tech and riding modes
You get a crisp 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity (via the Aprilia MIA accessory) for calls, music, and navigation pictograms right on your dash.
There are three riding modes (ECO/SPORT/RAIN), adjustable traction control, and switchable ABS—all while still A2-license friendly.