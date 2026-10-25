Aprilia unveils Phillip Island RS 660 tribute for 10 wins
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Aprilia just dropped a limited-edition RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute to celebrate its 10 Grand Prix wins at the iconic Australian circuit.
With bold green-and-white colors, red rims, and racing graphics (including the track layout), this bike is all about honoring Aprilia's racing roots.
Unique serials, 105hp twin, EICMA
Each bike gets a unique serial number and a badge marking those 10 victories, pretty cool for collectors.
Under the hood, you get a punchy 105hp twin-cylinder engine with advanced electronics like cornering ABS.
It'll be showcased at Milan's EICMA event in November, a fitting send-off as Phillip Island exits MotoGP after this season.