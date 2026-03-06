Aptera's solar EV moves to low-volume production

The sEV can run on sunlight alone

Right now, Aptera is putting the cars through tough tests—think heat checks and brake trials—to meet safety and EPA standards before anyone gets the keys.

Even before launch, nearly 50,000 people have reserved one (that's over $1.7 billion in potential sales).

With up to 644km per charge plus about 64km a day from sunlight alone, Aptera says this phase is crucial before deliveries can start rolling out.