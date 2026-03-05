Aptera's solar-powered EV can add 64km of range daily
Aptera Motors just rolled out a solar-powered vehicle—a lightweight, futuristic three-wheeler that can add up to 64km of range per day using built-in solar panels.
Vehicles from the validation line are now heading into certification tests, with the company eyeing a 2026 release.
Pricing and range details
You get up to 644km of range from a 40 kWh battery, and pricing sits between $30,000 and $45,000.
Other versions promise anywhere from 250 to a wild 1609km on a single charge.
50,000 people have already reserved one.
Ultra-efficient design and fast charging
With an ultra-efficient design, carbon fiber body, and fast-charging at 40-60 kW—plus daily solar charging—Aptera's EV is all about less time at charging stations.
It can do 0-97km/h in under six seconds.
Worth keeping an eye on
If you want an EV that charges itself (at least partly) just by sitting in the sun and stands out from the crowd, Aptera's ride might be worth watching when sales kick off in 2026.