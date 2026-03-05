Aptera's solar-powered EV can add 64km of range daily

Aptera Motors just rolled out a solar-powered vehicle—a lightweight, futuristic three-wheeler that can add up to 64km of range per day using built-in solar panels. Vehicles from the validation line are now heading into certification tests, with the company eyeing a 2026 release.

Pricing and range details You get up to 644km of range from a 40 kWh battery, and pricing sits between $30,000 and $45,000.

Other versions promise anywhere from 250 to a wild 1609km on a single charge.

50,000 people have already reserved one.

Ultra-efficient design and fast charging With an ultra-efficient design, carbon fiber body, and fast-charging at 40-60 kW—plus daily solar charging—Aptera's EV is all about less time at charging stations.

It can do 0-97km/h in under six seconds.