ARAI certifies Lexus LM 350h as India's 1st WLTP car Auto May 11, 2026

Big news for car fans: the Lexus LM 350h just became the first car in India to get WLTP certification, a global standard that checks how eco-friendly and fuel-efficient cars really are.

ARAI handed over the certificate to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, making it an early mover well before the 2027 deadline.