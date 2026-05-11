ARAI certifies Lexus LM 350h as India's 1st WLTP car
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Big news for car fans: the Lexus LM 350h just became the first car in India to get WLTP certification, a global standard that checks how eco-friendly and fuel-efficient cars really are.
ARAI handed over the certificate to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, making it an early mover well before the 2027 deadline.
WLTP replaces India's MIDC testing standard
WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Test Procedure) is a testing method recognized worldwide for measuring real-world fuel consumption, energy consumption, and exhaust emissions.
It replaces India's older MIDC system and brings us up to international standards.
With this move, other automakers will need to follow suit soon, so expect more globally certified cars on Indian roads in the next few years.