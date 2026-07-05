ARAI finds E20 fuel does not damage Indian vehicles Auto Jul 05, 2026

Good news for anyone worried about E20 fuel: ARAI (the Automotive Research Association of India) says it's not harming vehicles.

After testing bikes and cars up to 10 years old, they found no damage to reliability or key parts.

ARAI's director Reji Mathai also reminded everyone to trust expert advice, not random social media rumors.