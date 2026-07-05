ARAI finds E20 fuel does not damage Indian vehicles
Auto
Good news for anyone worried about E20 fuel: ARAI (the Automotive Research Association of India) says it's not harming vehicles.
After testing bikes and cars up to 10 years old, they found no damage to reliability or key parts.
ARAI's director Reji Mathai also reminded everyone to trust expert advice, not random social media rumors.
India adopts WLTP from April 2027
ARAI's research found E20 fuel drops mileage a bit (2% to 6%), but doesn't cause mechanical issues. Ethanol in the mix actually helps cut down India's need for imported oil.
Looking ahead, India will roll out a new emissions testing system called WLTP from April 2027, making checks more accurate and globally aligned.