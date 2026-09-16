ARAI hosts 4th ADAS show in Pune December 3 2026
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Heads up, tech and auto fans: ARAI is hosting the Fourth Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Show on December 3, 2026, at Pune's ADAS Test City.
Expect big names from government and the auto industry coming together to talk about the latest in smart car tech and road safety.
Akhilesh Srivastava to lead V2V session
ARAI Director Reji Mathai will kick things off with a look at India's progress in ADAS and mobility tech.
There'll be a dedicated session on Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication, led by Akhilesh Srivastava, President, ITS India Forum.
Plus, you'll get to check out live ADAS demonstrations and other innovations making driving smarter, and hopefully a lot safer.