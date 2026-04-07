Ari Motors launches 458 Pro campervan called Germany's smallest motorhome

Electric campervan 180-230km range €25,530

The campervan runs on electric power with just 20hp under the hood, so don't expect to go much faster than 70km per hour.

You'll get up to 230km of range if you spring for the upgraded battery (or 180km with the standard one).

Starting at €25,530 (about $29,500) before taxes, it's perfect for quick getaways but not really built for epic road trips.