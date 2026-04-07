Ari Motors launches 458 Pro campervan called Germany's smallest motorhome
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Ari Motors just dropped the 458 Pro Campervan, bringing Japanese-style micro-camping vibes to Europe.
Built on their 458 Pro truck, Ari calls it the smallest motorhome you'll find in Germany.
It packs essentials like a big leisure battery, solar panel, and water tanks, plus you can pick between a basic setup or customize it to fit your camping style.
Electric campervan 180-230km range €25,530
The campervan runs on electric power with just 20hp under the hood, so don't expect to go much faster than 70km per hour.
You'll get up to 230km of range if you spring for the upgraded battery (or 180km with the standard one).
Starting at €25,530 (about $29,500) before taxes, it's perfect for quick getaways but not really built for epic road trips.