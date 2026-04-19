Ariel launches street-legal Atom 4RR with Honda Civic Type-R engine

Atom 4RR $281,556 includes driver training

The Atom 4RR keeps things super light with carbon-fiber parts, weighing only 669kg.

You get a race-ready six-speed sequential gearbox, Ohlins suspension for sharp handling, and an interior with a suede steering wheel and color display.

Price tag? $281,556 (£208,000). But buyers also score driving training from Ariel's chief test driver plus a behind-the-scenes factory tour, so you're not just buying speed, you're getting the full experience.