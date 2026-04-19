Ariel launches street-legal Atom 4RR with Honda Civic Type-R engine
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Ariel just dropped the Atom 4RR, a wild street-legal hypercar powered by a tuned Honda Civic Type R engine making 525hp.
It rockets from 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.4 seconds and tops out at 281.6km per hour, definitely not your average weekend ride.
Atom 4RR $281,556 includes driver training
The Atom 4RR keeps things super light with carbon-fiber parts, weighing only 669kg.
You get a race-ready six-speed sequential gearbox, Ohlins suspension for sharp handling, and an interior with a suede steering wheel and color display.
Price tag? $281,556 (£208,000). But buyers also score driving training from Ariel's chief test driver plus a behind-the-scenes factory tour, so you're not just buying speed, you're getting the full experience.