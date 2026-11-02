Ashok Leyland moves 21,888 vehicles, posts 23% October sales rise
Auto
Ashok Leyland just had a strong October, with sales rising 23% compared to last year.
The company moved 21,888 vehicles this month, up from 17,820 in October 2025.
This boost highlights how Ashok Leyland is making bigger moves both in India and abroad.
Medium and heavy CVs up 28%
The big winners were their Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M and HCV), which saw a solid 28% increase with 13,927 units sold.
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) weren't far behind, growing by 14% to hit 7,961 units.
Domestic sales overall jumped by 24%, showing that Ashok Leyland is keeping up with demand and staying competitive in the commercial vehicle game.