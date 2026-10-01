Ashok Leyland posts 28% September sales jump to 24,409 vehicles
Auto
Ashok Leyland, a big name in commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, just had a strong September: sales shot up 28% compared to last year.
It sold 24,409 vehicles this time around, showing that demand for its trucks and busses is definitely on the rise.
Trucks up 37% LCVs up 12%
Most of this boost came from its truck and bus lineup, which saw sales climb by 37%.
Even its light commercial vehicles did well, with a 12% bump.
With both segments growing solidly, Ashok Leyland seems to be hitting the right notes in a tough market.