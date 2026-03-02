Ashok Leyland reports 24% YoY rise in February sales
Auto
Ashok Leyland, a big name in commercial vehicles, just had a standout February 2026.
The company sold 22,157 vehicles—a solid 24% jump from last year's numbers.
Most of this boost comes from strong demand at home, showing Indian buyers are really stepping up.
Domestic sales zoom by 28%
Domestic sales grew by 28%, reaching over 20,000 units.
The star performers? Medium and heavy commercial vehicles shot up by 31%, while light commercial vehicles weren't far behind with a 22% rise.
For anyone tracking India's business and transport scene, it's a sign that things are rolling forward—literally!