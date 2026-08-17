Aston Martin calls Valen world's most powerful front-engine production car

The Valen keeps things light with carbon-fiber, aluminum, titanium, and magnesium parts, trimming up to 110kg off compared to Aston's usual V12 models.

You get magnesium wheels as standard and can opt for even lighter titanium bolts and aluminum suspension bits.

Aerodynamic touches like vortex generators and an aerodynamic wing help it cut through air smoothly.

Inside, you can customize everything from leather choices to a minimalist cockpit vibe, plus there are high-tech features like Pirelli Cyber Tyre sensors and carbon-ceramic brakes for serious driving fun.