Aston Martin cuts India prices up to ₹4.02cr after FTA

Aston Martin just made its luxury cars a lot more tempting in India, dropping prices by up to ₹4.02 crore after the India-UK free trade agreement.

The Vanquish Volante leads the way, now at ₹6.90 crore (down from ₹10.92 crore).

If you've ever dreamed of owning an Aston, this is probably the best time to check them out.