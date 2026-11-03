Aston Martin cuts India prices up to ₹4.02cr after FTA
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Aston Martin just made its luxury cars a lot more tempting in India, dropping prices by up to ₹4.02 crore after the India-UK free trade agreement.
The Vanquish Volante leads the way, now at ₹6.90 crore (down from ₹10.92 crore).
If you've ever dreamed of owning an Aston, this is probably the best time to check them out.
DB12 coupe ₹4.10cr, Vanquish ₹6.40cr
Other models got generous cuts too: the Vanquish Coupe now costs ₹6.40 crore (₹3.71 crore less), and both versions of the DB12 S series are over ₹2 crore cheaper: the coupe is now at ₹4.10 crore and the Volante at ₹4.35 crore.
Even entry-level Vantage S models and the DBX S SUV have dropped significantly, making these luxury rides a bit more within reach for Indian buyers.