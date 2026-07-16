Aston Martin debuts Dreadnought V12 SUV in 'Call of Duty'
Aston Martin is making its gaming debut with the Dreadnought, a virtual V12-powered SUV built just for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.
Designed with Infinity Ward and Activision, this luxury ride will be drivable in the DMZ mode when the game hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2 on October 23, 2026.
Carbon-fiber exterior and gold-accented interior
The Dreadnought isn't your average digital car: it packs a V12 engine, all-wheel drive, and high-tech combat features.
The look is pure Aston Martin: sharp carbon-fiber bodywork, bold grille, quad exhausts, and a ducktail spoiler.
Inside, you'll find Oxford Tan leather and gold accents for that signature luxury vibe.
Named after the HMS Dreadnought battleship, this SUV is all about innovation meeting style, now on your favorite console.