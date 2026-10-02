Aston Martin delays 1st electric car to 2033 or later
Aston Martin has pushed back its first electric car launch all the way to 2033 or beyond.
The electric vehicle, or EV, was originally set for 2025, then delayed a few times, and now lines up with legislative reasons in certain markets just before 2035.
For now, the brand is set to remain predominantly ICE-based until 2035 and plans to continue offering combustion-engined cars well into the 2030s.
Aston Martin partners with Lucid, Mercedes-Benz
Aston Martin is teaming up with Lucid for EV technology and has a partnership with current engine supplier Mercedes-Benz to shape its EV plans and wants more time before making big tech investments.
They're keeping their iconic V8 and V12 engines running (and legal) through 2035, focusing on lighter hybrid tech instead of plug-in hybrids.
Meanwhile, old projects like the Rapide E are being used for electrification research, and Aston Martin will continue with the Valhalla and is investing in the Valhalla platform for future low-volume special edition models as they work toward a modern lineup by 2035.