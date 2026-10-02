Aston Martin delays 1st electric car to 2033 or later

Aston Martin has pushed back its first electric car launch all the way to 2033 or beyond.

The electric vehicle, or EV, was originally set for 2025, then delayed a few times, and now lines up with legislative reasons in certain markets just before 2035.

For now, the brand is set to remain predominantly ICE-based until 2035 and plans to continue offering combustion-engined cars well into the 2030s.