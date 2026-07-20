Aston Martin Dreadnought debuts free in 'Modern Warfare 4'
Aston Martin's new Dreadnought SUV is making its debut, not on the road, but inside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.
Designed with Infinity Ward and Activision, this armored luxury ride will show up in DMZ and Warzone modes when the game launches October 23 and players can jump in without paying extra.
Chiltern Green finish and V12 sound
The Dreadnought comes decked out with a Chiltern Green finish, Oxford Tan leather seats, metallic gold gear lever, carbon-fiber build, and a distinctive V12 engine sound.
Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman noted the vehicle blends the brand's signature styling with features suited for intense, military-style gameplay.
The collaboration aims to make gameplay feel even more epic by mixing high-end design with military action, available on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.