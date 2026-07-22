Aston Martin drops Vanquish 25 limited to 50 cars worldwide
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Aston Martin is celebrating 25 years of its iconic Vanquish by dropping the Vanquish 25, a super exclusive model with only 50 cars up for grabs worldwide.
Built by its custom Q division, it comes in both coupe and Volante versions, and you can pick either a two-seater or four-seater setup.
Vanquish 25 showcases heritage design details
The Vanquish 25 blends old-school charm from the original 2001 model with fresh design touches: think Q Skye Silver paint, metal-foil side sills, stainless steel accents, and those eye-catching V-shaped alloy wheels.
Inside, you get to choose your own trim combos and colors like Onyx Black, Oxford Tan, or Phantom Grey.
This special edition is all about honoring the past while keeping things seriously stylish for today.