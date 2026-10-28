Aston Martin Valhalla Spider cruises at 200km/h without a roof
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled its latest supercar, the Valhalla Spider. The new model is an open-top version of the mid-engined hybrid that was launched earlier this year. It features a powerful hybrid engine with more than 1,000hp and a top speed of 349km/h. The car will make its debut at the Concours at Wynn in Las Vegas this weekend.
Performance
The car packs a powerful hybrid engine
The Valhalla Spider comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors, just like its coupe counterpart.
Together, they produce an impressive 1,064hp and 1,100Nm of torque that are distributed to all four wheels.
The car also features active aerodynamics to keep it stable at high speeds and handling hardware for race track performance.
Design
It gets a removable fabric roof
The Valhalla Spider comes with a removable fabric roof or an optional carbon-fiber hardtop.
However, with the fabric roof in place, the car's top speed is limited to 200km/h. The hardtop variant allows it to reach its full potential top speed of 349km/h.
When the roof is off, a removable wind deflector minimizes wind intrusion into the cabin for a more comfortable ride at high speeds.
Unique features
It features carbon-fiber touring seat as standard
The Valhalla Spider is a first for Aston Martin as it is the brand's first production mid-engined supercar with an open cockpit.
It shares the coupe's carbon-fiber structure, which keeps weight down while providing stiffness for serious performance.
The car also features carbon-fiber doors that swing upward and a new carbon-fiber touring seat as standard.
Buyers can opt for the more aggressive carbon-fiber seat from the coupe at no extra cost.
Availability
Valhalla Spider will be available from Q3 2027
Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark has said that the Spider builds on the coupe's mix of everyday usability and track performance, adding the appeal of open-air driving.
The Valhalla Spider will be available from Q3 2027.
While Aston Martin hasn't revealed pricing details yet, it is expected to be another high-performance option in the brand's expanding lineup.