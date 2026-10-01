Aston Martin unveils DBX GT twin-turbo 4.0L V-8 deliveries late-2026

The DBX GT shows off a fresh double-vane grille, bigger wheels (22-inch standard, 23-inch optional), and sleeker bumpers.

Inside, there's memory foam seat cushioning for extra comfort and a panoramic glass roof to brighten things up. Noise-reduction technology makes conversations easier too.

And if you're into speed, this SUV goes from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds with a 9-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox.