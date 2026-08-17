Aston Martin unveils Valen V12 supercar with 838hp

Aston Martin just revealed the Valen, a supercar whose name is derived from the Latin word "valens," referring to strength and power.

Packing a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, it delivers a wild 838hp and 1,000 newton meters of torque.

It rockets from 0-100km per hour in just 3.1 seconds and tops out at an eye-watering 344.4km per hour.