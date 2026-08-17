Aston Martin unveils Valen V12 supercar with 838hp
Aston Martin just revealed the Valen, a supercar whose name is derived from the Latin word "valens," referring to strength and power.
Packing a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, it delivers a wild 838hp and 1,000 newton meters of torque.
It rockets from 0-100km per hour in just 3.1 seconds and tops out at an eye-watering 344.4km per hour.
Valen shaves up to 110kg
The Valen is all about smart engineering: lightweight carbon fiber, aluminum, and titanium help shave off up to 110kg, with an optional pack cutting even more.
Aerodynamic tweaks like vortex generators, a solid tailgate, and custom Pirelli tires on magnesium wheels keep things sharp.
Inside, you get luxe semi-aniline leather options and high-tech touches like 3D-printed components, all tied together with an upgraded eight-speed automatic for smooth power delivery.