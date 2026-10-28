Aston Martin unveils Valhalla Spider convertible hitting 349km/h

Under the hood, you get a twin-turbo V-8 plus three electric motors for a massive 1,064hp and all-wheel drive.

You can pick between a fabric roof (for chill drives up to 200km/h) or go full send with a carbon-fiber hardtop for max speed.

The car also sports doors that open upward and comfy carbon-fiber seats inside, so it's as cool to look at as it is to drive.