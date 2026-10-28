Aston Martin unveils Valhalla Spider convertible hitting 349km/h
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Aston Martin just pulled the wraps off the Valhalla Spider, a convertible supercar that hits 349km/h even with the top off.
Set to debut officially in Las Vegas, this model blends wild speed with open-air vibes.
Deliveries are expected to kick off in the third quarter of 2027.
Valhalla Spider 1,064hp roof options
Under the hood, you get a twin-turbo V-8 plus three electric motors for a massive 1,064hp and all-wheel drive.
You can pick between a fabric roof (for chill drives up to 200km/h) or go full send with a carbon-fiber hardtop for max speed.
The car also sports doors that open upward and comfy carbon-fiber seats inside, so it's as cool to look at as it is to drive.