Ather Energy and Bengaluru's LICO Materials will recycle EV batteries
Ather Energy is joining forces with Bengaluru's LICO Materials to give old electric vehicle batteries a second chance.
Batteries from Ather scooters and other Ather vehicles will be collected, checked, and either reused or broken down to recover valuable metals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.
The goal is to make battery recycling easier and help India move toward meeting an estimated more than 40% of its demand for these metals through recycling by 2050, according to industry projections.
Recovered metals reenter India's battery supply
Recovered metals will go straight back into India's battery supply chain, supporting manufacturers and cutting down on waste.
LICO's facility can recover up to 95% of materials, lowering carbon emissions and creating new jobs.
Each battery is tracked digitally for full transparency, from collection to their receipt at the recycling facility, so nothing slips through the cracks.