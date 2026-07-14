Ather Energy and Bengaluru's LICO Materials will recycle EV batteries

Ather Energy is joining forces with Bengaluru's LICO Materials to give old electric vehicle batteries a second chance.

Batteries from Ather scooters and other Ather vehicles will be collected, checked, and either reused or broken down to recover valuable metals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

The goal is to make battery recycling easier and help India move toward meeting an estimated more than 40% of its demand for these metals through recycling by 2050, according to industry projections.