Ather Energy launches Konarc expected to generate over 50% revenue

The EL platform is designed for better efficiency and scaling up production as demand grows.

The Konarc starts at ₹99,999 for the 100-km range model and ₹1,21,999 for the 125-km version, with longer-range options coming in 2027.

To keep up with demand, Ather will increase its monthly output from 35,000 to 77,000 scooters by expanding its Shambhajinagar facility.

Mehta says this move should boost both sales and profitability thanks to a broader lineup.