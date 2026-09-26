Ather Energy says India EVs can thrive without central subsidies

Ather Energy believes the country's EV market can now thrive even without central government subsidies like the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela pointed out that state-level support has already helped boost growth and said the industry had anyway modeled not getting it in their financials as had we..."the industry is in stage where you don't need subsidies to be self-sustaining...the only ask that we have is that the policies such that it provides a level playing field for every kind of player," Phokela said.

He also highlighted the need for fair policies so all brands have a level playing field.