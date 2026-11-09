Ather Energy sells over 3L e-scooters, becomes India No.3 player

Ather Energy just crossed a big milestone, selling over three lakh electric scooters this year, a solid 67% jump from last year.

That puts them at No. 3 among India's e-scooter makers, right behind TVS and Bajaj, and gives them their highest-ever market share at 16.32%.

Even with some hiccups rolling out their new Konarc model, Ather is aiming to hit 3.5 lakh sales by the end of the year.