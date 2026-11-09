Ather Energy sells over 3L e-scooters, becomes India No.3 player
Ather Energy just crossed a big milestone, selling over three lakh electric scooters this year, a solid 67% jump from last year.
That puts them at No. 3 among India's e-scooter makers, right behind TVS and Bajaj, and gives them their highest-ever market share at 16.32%.
Even with some hiccups rolling out their new Konarc model, Ather is aiming to hit 3.5 lakh sales by the end of the year.
Ather setting up Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar factory
Popular models like the Ather 450 (S and X) and Rizta have crossed the 30,000-unit monthly-sales mark six times since October 2025, most recently in October 2026.
Since starting out in 2018, Ather has sold over eight lakh scooters, more than a third of those just in 2026!
To keep up with growing demand, they're setting up a new factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to boost production even further.