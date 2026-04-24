Ather Energy sells over 600,000 electric scooters, half in the past 16 months
Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, just hit a major milestone: over 600,000 electric scooters sold.
What's cool is that half of these were snapped up in just the last year and a bit, showing how fast India's getting into electric two-wheelers.
Ather plans production boost to 1,420,000
Ather isn't slowing down. Its Rizta scooter, launched in April 2024, now makes up most of its sales.
To keep up with demand, it is planning a huge expansion, boosting production from 420,000 to 1,420,000 units per year with a new plant in Maharashtra.
Plus, it is working on new tech (the Zenith platform), expanding to more than 700 locations across India, and is developing the Zenith platform for electric motorcycles.
Looks like Ather is set to play an even bigger role in India's EV future.