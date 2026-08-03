Ather Energy teases sleek electric scooter for August 29 launch
Auto
Ather Energy just teased its new electric scooter, set to launch on August 29, 2026.
The design is sleek and practical, featuring smooth bodywork, a flat floorboard, and a single-piece seat that's slightly raised for the pillion.
Up front, you get a compact LED headlamp with horizontal DRL lights for a modern touch.
Ather scooter expected 1L to 1.20L
Built on the scalable EL platform, this scooter can handle battery sizes from 2 kWh to 5 kWh.
Test mules hint at 14-inch front and 12-inch rear alloy wheels, disk brakes up front, and drum brakes at the back, plus a 7-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity.
It's expected to be Ather's most affordable ride yet, with prices between ₹1 lakh and 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).