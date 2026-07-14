Ather Energy to launch 1st mass-market ₹1L-₹1.25L scooter in Bangalore
Ather Energy is rolling out its first mass-market electric scooter in Bangalore on August 29, during its Community Day event.
Priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh, the new scooter uses Ather's next-generation EL platform and promises upgrades in technology, charging options, and smart features.
The event (with the theme 'A New Dawn of Magic') is all about showing off what's new and connecting with fans.
EL platform replaces 450 architecture
This scooter debuts Ather's EL platform, which replaces its old 450 architecture from way back in 2016.
The EL platform lets Ather build more versatile models efficiently, aiming to make electric vehicles more accessible for everyone.
By launching this affordable option, Ather hopes to reach a wider crowd and boost its presence in India's growing electric vehicle scene.