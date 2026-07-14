Ather Energy to launch 1st mass-market ₹1L-₹1.25L scooter in Bangalore

Ather Energy is rolling out its first mass-market electric scooter in Bangalore on August 29, during its Community Day event.

Priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh, the new scooter uses Ather's next-generation EL platform and promises upgrades in technology, charging options, and smart features.

The event (with the theme 'A New Dawn of Magic') is all about showing off what's new and connecting with fans.