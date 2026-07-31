Ather Energy to launch most affordable e-scooter August 29, 2026
Ather Energy is rolling out its most affordable electric scooter yet on August 29, 2026.
CEO Tarun Mehta just teased the production line, signaling Ather's move into the everyday commuter segment with a focus on practical design and wallet-friendly pricing.
EL01 look, ₹1L to 1.25L
The new scooter sticks to the EL01 concept's clean look (think handlebar-mounted headlamp, flat floorboard, and a single-piece seat) but upgrades to sturdy metal body panels.
Expected to cost between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh, it's designed for anyone looking for an accessible way into electric mobility.
Ather aims to mainstream e-scooters
Built on Ather's flexible EL platform (introduced in 2025), this model follows strong sales growth from its Rizta series.
With more adaptable and affordable options in the pipeline, Ather is clearly aiming to make e-scooters mainstream for mainstream commuters and families.