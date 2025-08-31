Ather predicts 40% of new 2-wheelers will be electric

Ather says electric scooters will be the real stars, making up about three-quarters of all scooter sales by FY31. Electric motorcycles are catching on too—they could hit a 10% share. Overall, electric two-wheelers are expected to grow way faster than petrol models (41% vs just 2%), so the future looks bright (and battery-powered).

Ather aims to expand its presence

To ride this wave, Ather wants to expand from 200 stores now to 700 by FY26 and grab a fifth of the e-scooter market with their premium models.

Falling battery prices and better infrastructure are making EVs more practical—and as increasing consumer demand for advanced features grows, companies like Ather are betting big on high-quality electric scooters leading the charge.