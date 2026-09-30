Ather surpasses over 8L electric scooter sales, Rizta drives growth
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Ather just hit a big milestone, selling over 800,000 electric scooters as of September 28, 2026.
Most of these sales happened in the last two years, thanks largely to its popular Rizta model.
This puts Ather alongside big names like Ola, TVS, and Bajaj in India's growing EV scene.
Ather launched Konarc, 217 sold
Ather recently launched the Konarc in August to take on mass-market favorites like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.
While only 217 Konarc units have sold so far (with Rizta still leading at 76% of August sales), Ather hopes this new scooter will help more people switch from gasoline to electric wheels.