Ather's 450 Apex now has 'Infinite cruise' feature

Infinite Cruise offers 3 modes

The Infinite Cruise lets you pick between City Cruise for smooth city rides, Hill Cruise for steady speed on slopes, and Crawl Control (exclusive to the Apex) to help you glide through heavy traffic at just 10km/h.

Under the hood, it's still got the same reliable 3.7kWh battery and 7kW motor—so you're looking at up to 157km range and a top speed of 100km/h.

Handy upgrades without losing what made it great!