Ather's Redux concept is an electric scooter-motorcycle hybrid Auto Aug 30, 2025

Ather Energy just pulled the covers off its new Redux concept at their 2025 Community Day.

This isn't your usual scooter—it's a blend of scooter agility and motorcycle vibes, built on a lightweight aluminum frame with bodywork made from AmplyTex, a material Ather claims is durable and sustainable.

The standout look? An exposed "inside-out" design and a 3D-printed mesh seat that really set it apart.