Ather's Redux concept is an electric scooter-motorcycle hybrid
Ather Energy just pulled the covers off its new Redux concept at their 2025 Community Day.
This isn't your usual scooter—it's a blend of scooter agility and motorcycle vibes, built on a lightweight aluminum frame with bodywork made from AmplyTex, a material Ather claims is durable and sustainable.
The standout look? An exposed "inside-out" design and a 3D-printed mesh seat that really set it apart.
Redux showcases Ather's vision for the future of electric 2-wheelers
Redux is all about experimenting: it lets riders switch between upright scooter mode and a sportier motorcycle stance, thanks to adaptive ride dynamics.
Ather says Redux won't hit production lines (unlike their EL01), but it's their way of showing what the future of electric two-wheelers could feel like—responsive, adaptable, and engaging for the rider.