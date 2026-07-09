ATMA survey finds 53% of Indian passenger vehicle tires under-inflated

Under-inflated tires cost India over ₹4,500cr/year

All this low tire pressure isn't just bad for your car: it's costing India over ₹45 billion a year in wasted fuel.

Even a small drop in pressure means you burn more gasoline and spend more money.

Experts recommend checking your tire pressure every couple of weeks (when the tires are cool) and sticking to what your car manual suggests.

It's an easy way to save fuel, keep your ride safer, and make your tires last longer.