ATMA survey finds 53% of Indian passenger vehicle tires under-inflated
Auto
Turns out, most passenger vehicles in India are driving around with tires that don't have enough air.
The latest ATMA survey checked over 130,000 tires and found that more than half were under-inflated: 32% were way below the mark (over 20% low), and another 21% weren't much better (10-20% low).
Under-inflated tires cost India over ₹4,500cr/year
All this low tire pressure isn't just bad for your car: it's costing India over ₹45 billion a year in wasted fuel.
Even a small drop in pressure means you burn more gasoline and spend more money.
Experts recommend checking your tire pressure every couple of weeks (when the tires are cool) and sticking to what your car manual suggests.
It's an easy way to save fuel, keep your ride safer, and make your tires last longer.