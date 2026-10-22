Audi becomes 1st carmaker to offer built in Spotify app

The new Spotify app works on recent Audi models like the A6 E-Tron, Q6 E-Tron, 2026 A5, Q5, and A6, built on their Premium Platform Electric and Premium Platform Combustion architectures.

Just download the app for free from the Audi Application Store and log in with your Spotify Free or Premium account.

While driving, you can play music or use voice commands like "Hey Audi" or try out Spotify DJ.

Want videos or settings? You'll need to be parked for that.

The rollout is global across 47 markets, but features might vary depending on where you are.